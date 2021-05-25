Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vaibhav Singh Thakur

TripTour

Vaibhav Singh Thakur
Vaibhav Singh Thakur
  • Save
TripTour website ux ui design
Download color palette

Completed a project for TripTour. The Design process included UX Research, Content creation, Wireframes and Prototyping, and Visual Design.
Do share your ideas about what you think in the comments.
Have an idea you want to bring to life in a short span of time, Let's Jam!
Email - vaibhav710thakur@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Vaibhav Singh Thakur
Vaibhav Singh Thakur

More by Vaibhav Singh Thakur

View profile
    • Like