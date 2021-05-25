Mensana | App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design concept for the Mensana application personal space.
It helps employees to get an overview of their program for taking care of their mental health, based on the subject they want to work on and how they fee