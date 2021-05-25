Anastasiya Mathiesen
IBM CIC | Posters

Anastasiya Mathiesen
Anastasiya Mathiesen for Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
IBM CIC | Posters meeting room icons print design poster design poster illustration brand identity
Hi Dribbblers!

The above are different illustrations created to use for meeting room posters at the CIC locations.

It was fun playing around with the brand identity, as well as incorporating our core strengths such as innovation, agile, and design thinking.

