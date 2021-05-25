Valentin Kirilov

Marine Conservation Society tutle

Hi!

This is the 4th and the last animation of the Marine Conservation Society collection.

You can check the video with all 4 animations and sound here: https://vimeo.com/547103584

Ore you can find the Behance project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118328681/MARINE-CONSERVATION-SOCIETY

Enjoy!

Posted on May 25, 2021
