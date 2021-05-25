Marine Conservation Society tutle

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi!
This is the 4th and the last animation of the Marine Conservation Society collection.
You can check the video with all 4 animations and sound here: https://vimeo.com/547103584
Ore you can find the Behance project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118328681/MARINE-CONSERVATION-SOCIETY
Enjoy!