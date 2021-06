Transportation APP 🚌

Hey guys! ✌️

TOGO APP is a collaborative application to facilitate your journeys in transportation 🚌, by notifying you of the disturbances reported by the

users themselves. Our ambition is to make your daily journeys better.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on designπŸ’‘β€¨_________________

Press "L" to like ❀️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.