Transportation APP 🚌

Hey guys! ✌️
TOGO APP is a collaborative application to facilitate your journeys in transportation 🚌, by notifying you of the disturbances reported by the
users themselves. Our ambition is to make your daily journeys better.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on design💡
_________________
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.