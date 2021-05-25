Johanne Ferreira

Online organic store

Online organic store concept organic logo logo logotype graphic design graphic identity identity product designer product design design smart packaging natural products artistic director artistic direction box design box packaging packaging box organic store organic
Box packaging, identity and logo for an online organic store!

Conceived a year ago, this concept was realized for Kazidomi, an online organic store. I worked on the whole brand but also on its product design (web). Here, the concept of the logo: the "k" of Kazidomi. It has a small door for a "home-like" side but also because they sell "home essentials", delivered "to your door". The opening of the box is logically done by its door.

