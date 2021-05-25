Trending designs to inspire you
Box packaging, identity and logo for an online organic store!
Conceived a year ago, this concept was realized for Kazidomi, an online organic store. I worked on the whole brand but also on its product design (web). Here, the concept of the logo: the "k" of Kazidomi. It has a small door for a "home-like" side but also because they sell "home essentials", delivered "to your door". The opening of the box is logically done by its door.
