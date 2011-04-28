Adam Martin

Fright Nights Lexington logo concept

Fright Nights Lexington logo concept fright haunted scary logo identity red trees grunge
Logo concept for Fright Nights Lexington, a haunted trail & forest in outer Lexington, KY opening up October 2011.

Possible expansion into other areas of Kentucky so the type at the bottom needs to be flexible (i.e. Lexington, Louisville, Northern Kentucky, etc.).

