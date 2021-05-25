Twitch Avatar for DocQuoc

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed this cartoon avatar for a Twitch streamer, featuring a quokka as a doctor.
Quokkas are small marsupials native to Rottnest Island. They're often called the 'happiest animal on Earth' because of their cheeky smiles.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/