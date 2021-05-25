Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shane Min Zaw

Developer Portfolio

Shane Min Zaw
Shane Min Zaw
  • Save
Developer Portfolio simple myanmar neumorphism minimalist programmer girl uiux web design responsive web design mobile web developer
Download color palette

My friend who is a web developer asked me to help building her portfolio website. She only needs two sections for showing her projects and a few words for biography. So, I made this design which is intended for easier and quicker frontend development without compromising in UIUX aspects.

Shane Min Zaw
Shane Min Zaw

More by Shane Min Zaw

View profile
    • Like