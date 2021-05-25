Developer Portfolio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My friend who is a web developer asked me to help building her portfolio website. She only needs two sections for showing her projects and a few words for biography. So, I made this design which is intended for easier and quicker frontend development without compromising in UIUX aspects.