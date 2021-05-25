Goh & Tan veterinary Logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Lovely Goh and Tan are vets from Malaysia. The goal was to make a playful and friendly looking logo design with cute cat & dog characters. The double side business cards are presented on a mockup with a piece of wood. I used Comfortaa font which I find elegant and suitable for this design style because of its rounded edges.
If you want to order a similar design concept, please contact me.
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com