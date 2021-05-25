Ivana Mundja

Goh & Tan veterinary Logo design

Goh & Tan veterinary Logo design veterinary clinic clinic logo logotype business card design dog logo cat logo pets petshop logo design concept animal art animal logo veterinarian veterinary vet
Lovely Goh and Tan are vets from Malaysia. The goal was to make a playful and friendly looking logo design with cute cat & dog characters. The double side business cards are presented on a mockup with a piece of wood. I used Comfortaa font which I find elegant and suitable for this design style because of its rounded edges.

