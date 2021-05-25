Haven Skye: label and logo design for care cosmetics

Haven Skye is a new cosmetics brand from Australia, its products are made domestically in small batches from natural ingredients. The client asked us to create a logo and labels design for his company. He wanted the branding to be fun, eye catching and have color to it. The aim was that branding would make the person feel excited to try the product knowing the higher price they paid is worth it.

