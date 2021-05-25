Haven Skye: label and logo design for care cosmetics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Haven Skye is a new cosmetics brand from Australia, its products are made domestically in small batches from natural ingredients. The client asked us to create a logo and labels design for his company. He wanted the branding to be fun, eye catching and have color to it. The aim was that branding would make the person feel excited to try the product knowing the higher price they paid is worth it.
Follow here and watch full presentation of logo and label design
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120178437/Haven-Skye-logo-and-label-design-for-care-cosmetics