Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaun Heath

Monarchy - Coming Soon Splash Screen - Landing Page

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

A recent piece created for a new Bar opening down in London. My newfound 3D skills came into play in this one, Figuring out how to model and UV unwrap the bottle was a new challenge. The client didn't directly ask for this to be added, but I'm trying to squeeze in as much 3D as I can into my work.

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shaun Heath

View profile
    • Like