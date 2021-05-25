Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#J logo #The German Kurbelkiste #logo
My portfolio link- https://www.fiverr.com/clogodya?up_rollout=true
Welcome to my Special logo creator Flat Minimalist Brand packaged
I'm Arafat
I can make modern, professional, creative, outstanding eye-catching Business Logo design.
I'm a professional full-time graphic designer and have 7+ years of experience. I'll logo design for you that you can use for business, company, print, website, blog, social media, and many more purposes.
Why will you trust me and the benefits you get?
Friendly Service and Work Update
Unique Professional Concept
High-Quality Work
Awesome Creative Designs
24/7 Fast Response and Communication
100% Moneyback Guarantee
What will you get?
Unique Logo Concept
High-resolution JPG,PNG,PDF, Mockup
Vector file
Source file (Both Web and Print)
Social media kit
Stationery logo design
On-time delivery
Urgent Delivery Service
Lifetime support
Why me?
Reliable and Quick communication
Logo design Expert
Get the source and editable files ii, eps, PSD, pdf, and High-quality files
If you need any more Information regarding this Please asked me.
Thank you.