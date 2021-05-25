8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
- 6 PSD Views / Adobe CC or higher
- High resolution / 4000x2666px / 300dpi
- Editable via smart object (Cup 95x57mm, Cap 95x95mm)
- PDF User Manual included
- Organized layers and groups
- Controlled depth of field
- Changeable background/solid color and texture via smart object
- Separate objects and shadows
- Full controlled Selective Varnish
- 4 shadow effects
- 6 background textures