Good for Sale
MassDream Studio

8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set

MassDream Studio
MassDream Studio
  • Save
8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set washing shampoo plastic perfumery perfume oil mock-up mockup mock lotion liquid gel cream cosmetic cleaning clean chemical branding bottle beauty

8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on madrm.page.link
Good for sale
8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set
Download color palette

8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on madrm.page.link
Good for sale
8oz Ice Cream Cup Mockup Set

- 6 PSD Views / Adobe CC or higher
- High resolution / 4000x2666px / 300dpi
- Editable via smart object (Cup 95x57mm, Cap 95x95mm)
- PDF User Manual included
- Organized layers and groups
- Controlled depth of field
- Changeable background/solid color and texture via smart object
- Separate objects and shadows
- Full controlled Selective Varnish
- 4 shadow effects
- 6 background textures

MassDream Studio
MassDream Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MassDream Studio

View profile
    • Like