INSTAMP Instant Stamp AI Styles

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

INSTAMP — simply apply to any vector object style black ink stamp!

This is set of 20 stamp styles for instant using in Adobe Illustrator.

It contains a variety of different styles imitating ink impress. Great for retro-style design (example: titles, packaging, posters, etc.).

⚠ Styles work in Adobe Illustrator version higher CS.

✨ INCLUDED:

• AI file with 20 styles in Graphic Style palette

• User Guide

🔔 Look other my products:

• Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles http://crtv.mk/c0Zp9

• Vintage Photos Lightroom Presets Set http://crtv.mk/i0kZE

• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays http://crtv.mk/d0a3T