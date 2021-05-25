INSTAMP Instant Stamp AI Styles

Trending designs to inspire you
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By
INSTAMP — simply apply to any vector object style black ink stamp!
This is set of 20 stamp styles for instant using in Adobe Illustrator.
It contains a variety of different styles imitating ink impress. Great for retro-style design (example: titles, packaging, posters, etc.).
⚠ Styles work in Adobe Illustrator version higher CS.
✨ INCLUDED:
• AI file with 20 styles in Graphic Style palette
• User Guide
