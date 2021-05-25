Zeta Markets - DeFi Options Platform Crypto Banner

Hello everyone!

Here is my recent work for Zeta Markets.

Zeta (ζ) is the premier under-collateralized DeFi options platform, providing liquid derivatives trading to individuals and institutions alike.

Powered by solana.com x projectserum.com.

Zeta is revolutionizing options trading on DeFi, enabling anyone to effectively hedge risk against crypto market movement and events.

Drop your thoughts below.

----------

Available for freelance projects.

Email: naufalhx@gmail.com

----------

Find me on Instagram