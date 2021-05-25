Zeta Markets - DeFi Options Platform Crypto Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
Here is my recent work for Zeta Markets.
Zeta (ζ) is the premier under-collateralized DeFi options platform, providing liquid derivatives trading to individuals and institutions alike.
Powered by solana.com x projectserum.com.
Zeta is revolutionizing options trading on DeFi, enabling anyone to effectively hedge risk against crypto market movement and events.
Drop your thoughts below.
----------
Available for freelance projects.
Email: naufalhx@gmail.com
----------
Find me on Instagram