Vector Foil TOOLKIT For Illustrator

By popular demand I created this product - vector effect foil for Adobe Illustrator.
UPDATE: added styles in CMYK mode.
Using styles complemented by the action, you can get a variety of 100% vector effect foil directly in Illustrator. Work with Illustrator CS6 and CC version with CMYK and RGB mode.
✨ WHAT YOU GET:
• 8 styles — gold foil
• 8 styles — silver foil
• 8 styles — copper foil
• 8 styles — green foil
• 8 styles — blue foil
• 8 styles — pink foil
• 8 styles — holographic foil
• 3 styles — stamping
• 2 Vectorize actions (RGB/CMYK)
• User Guide
