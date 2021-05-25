Vector Foil TOOLKIT For Illustrator

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

By popular demand I created this product - vector effect foil for Adobe Illustrator.

UPDATE: added styles in CMYK mode.

⭐ Similar styles for Photoshop users: https://crmrkt.com/Byg6x

Using styles complemented by the action, you can get a variety of 100% vector effect foil directly in Illustrator. Work with Illustrator CS6 and CC version with CMYK and RGB mode.

👀🎬 DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/8WJdOh_ckSs

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• 8 styles — gold foil

• 8 styles — silver foil

• 8 styles — copper foil

• 8 styles — green foil

• 8 styles — blue foil

• 8 styles — pink foil

• 8 styles — holographic foil

• 3 styles — stamping

• 2 Vectorize actions (RGB/CMYK)

• User Guide

🔔 Check out my other products for Adobe Illustrator:

• Watercolor Vector Lab https://crmrkt.com/1218G

• VSTAMP — Vector Stamp Effects Styles https://crmrkt.com/v1JM

• POWERFUL Vector GRINDER Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/q4qdP

• INSTAMP Instant Stamp AI Styles https://crmrkt.com/3amp

• VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai https://crmrkt.com/zBOgR

• Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP [Ai] https://crmrkt.com/0JKQ