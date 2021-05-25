Phil Mesnildrey

Digital Illustration Artwork - Street CyberArt - Print Available

Digital Illustration Artwork - Street CyberArt - Print Available
Full-scaled canvas and artboard available for sale on www.phil-mesnildrey.com.

Former Creative Strategy Director in advertising turned Product & Game Designer. Born French, currently based in Shanghai.

Reach out for any work, request, or collective projects : )

