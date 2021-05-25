VSTAMP — Vector Stamp Effects Styles

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

VSTAMP — professional tool that must have every designer!

Easy to use, but with a great potential to create a vintage and retro designs in Illustrator.

• Suitable for text and vector objects

• Library of 56 styles (letterpress, halftone, vintage print, and more ...)

• Minimum load on the processor

• After applying Expand Actions you get 100% vector image

• Cut out stamp texture (Holes in the texture will actually holes instead of white objects)

👀🎬 DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/X3MB7NdF5-8

⚠ WORK IN ADOBE ILUSTRATOR

✨ INCLUDED:

• 1 AI file — VSTAMP Styles Library with 56 styles for СС version

• 1 AI file — VSTAMP Styles Library with 56 styles for CS3+ version

• 1 AIA file — VSTAMP Expand Actions

• 7 JPG files — preview styles

• 1 PDF file — User Guide

🔔 Check out my other products for Adobe Illustrator:

• POWERFUL Vector GRINDER Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/q4qdP

• Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP [Ai] https://crmrkt.com/0JKQ

• INSTAMP Instant Stamp AI Styles https://crmrkt.com/3amp

• VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai https://crmrkt.com/zBOgR