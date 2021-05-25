Good for Sale
VSTAMP — Vector Stamp Effects Styles

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

VSTAMP — professional tool that must have every designer!

Easy to use, but with a great potential to create a vintage and retro designs in Illustrator.

• Suitable for text and vector objects
• Library of 56 styles (letterpress, halftone, vintage print, and more ...)
• Minimum load on the processor
• After applying Expand Actions you get 100% vector image
• Cut out stamp texture (Holes in the texture will actually holes instead of white objects)

👀🎬 DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/X3MB7NdF5-8

⚠ WORK IN ADOBE ILUSTRATOR

✨ INCLUDED:
• 1 AI file — VSTAMP Styles Library with 56 styles for СС version
• 1 AI file — VSTAMP Styles Library with 56 styles for CS3+ version
• 1 AIA file — VSTAMP Expand Actions
• 7 JPG files — preview styles
• 1 PDF file — User Guide

