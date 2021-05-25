Job finder apps

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers
Today i want to show you about my design explorations of JOB FINDER mobile app concept, so i try to create two themes : Dark Mode and Light Mode.
how do you like about my design?
please like or type feedback in comments
thankyou