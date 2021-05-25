Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FourPlus Studio

Pirogov Children's Ward

Pirogov Children's Ward fourplus triceratops childrens illustration paleontology dinos textures dinosaurs popular science biology science illustration procreate animals digital illustration illustration
Pirogov Children's Ward fourplus triceratops childrens illustration paleontology dinos textures dinosaurs popular science biology science illustration procreate animals digital illustration illustration
A recent illustration for the newly renovated children's ward at Pirogov Hospital, Sofia.
The entire floor features a cheerful, vibrant and educational prehistoric theme.
Many more to come soon!

