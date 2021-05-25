eHordes Calendar

eHordes is a digital ecosystem based on a social network, where you are able to merge multiple online game accounts into a sophisticated social media account. With the provided eSport ID, you will benefit from tracking all your gaming performance on eHordes and be discernible for the industry. Especially but not only with the services tailored for each game, you can boost up your gaming skills and be a celebrity of the eSport. Discover all the opportunities waiting for you in eHordes just by signing up.