Angelo Libero Designs

App Library View - Apple WatchOS 8 ⌚️8️⃣

Angelo Libero Designs
Angelo Libero Designs
  • Save
App Library View - Apple WatchOS 8 ⌚️8️⃣
App Library View - Apple WatchOS 8 ⌚️8️⃣
App Library View - Apple WatchOS 8 ⌚️8️⃣
Download color palette
  1. post-1.png
  2. post-2.png
  3. post-3.png

The current Apple Watch app grid view is beautiful but sometimes it’s impractical… I imagined a new App View similar to the iOS 15 App Library.
With App Library view your apps are automatically sorted into categories. For example, you might see your social media apps under a Social category. The apps that you use most frequently will automatically reorder based on your usage.

Posted on May 25, 2021
Angelo Libero Designs
Angelo Libero Designs
🧑‍🎨Full-stack Designer 📱Concept Designer

More by Angelo Libero Designs

View profile
    • Like