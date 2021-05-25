App Library View - Apple WatchOS 8 ⌚️8️⃣

Trending designs to inspire you
The current Apple Watch app grid view is beautiful but sometimes it’s impractical… I imagined a new App View similar to the iOS 15 App Library.
With App Library view your apps are automatically sorted into categories. For example, you might see your social media apps under a Social category. The apps that you use most frequently will automatically reorder based on your usage.