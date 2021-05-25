CHRISTMAS SWEATER Photoshop Template

Trending designs to inspire you
You will only appreciate the high detail and realism of this Christmas sweater effect!
Brand new, fast, convenient and easy PSD template in order to create a cool card design in a sweater pattern style in minutes.
You can create and make a high-quality postcard, a poster or a banner to surprise or make someone smile, you can send out corporate cards or print wall art for your room. The template works with 300 dpi 6000x4000 pixels and is suitable for most purposes of professional designers. And working with this product is easy and fun, see the demo video:
👀🎬 http://bndl.cat/Sweater-Video
⭐ Download free samples to evaluate the high quality of the results of this template: http://bndl.cat/Free-Sweater-Patterns
✨ What you get:
• PSD file Sweater Template 6000x4000
• User Guide.pdf