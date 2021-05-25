Happy Birthday To Me

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ALARM! Getting older here! Last weekend I hit the mark of 36! I was in my favorite place with my favorite person, climbing in the mountains with my love, just going where the van took us, sunny and rainy days in nowhere. So thankful to be alive.