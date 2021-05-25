Angelo Libero Designs

Widget Watch Face - Apple WatchOS 8 ⌚️

What if we could use widgets on our Apple Watch?
iOS small widgets size are a perfect candidate for this feature and I think that the Widgets Watch Face could be one of the best way to display it.

Posted on May 25, 2021
