Kalki Kaul

AHUM App - Meditation & Healing

Kalki Kaul
Kalki Kaul
  • Save
AHUM App - Meditation & Healing counselling prescription chat meditation branding design concept product design ux design ux
Download color palette

Conceptualized and Designed a wellness app that encompassed mental health and wellness and enabled users to also receive counseling and prescriptions through a live chat with therapists.

Kalki Kaul
Kalki Kaul
Like