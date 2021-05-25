When we worked on Grumpeat, we were designing it for users first of all. So they could both always stay tuned about the highlights of friends and participate in the rewards program to get achievements and bonuses from Grumpeat app. Light, bright, and made for people - our design will definitely make Grumpeat your favorite daily app.

