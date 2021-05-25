Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prakash Patel

furniished.:E-commerce site design

Prakash Patel
Prakash Patel
furniished.:E-commerce site design
Check out on Behance (detailed talk):
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120187379/furniished-Web-design?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published
----------------------------------------------------------
Experience the site :
https://furniished.netlify.app/
----------------------------------------------------------
Get Source code of furniished: website(link↓)
https://codepen.io/Prakashpatel/full/oNZZEOM
----------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for new projects! Drop a line at
prakashbpatel02@gmail.com

Posted on May 25, 2021
Prakash Patel
Prakash Patel

