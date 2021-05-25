Task Management App - [ Project Management ]

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends! 🤩🤩
Take a look at my task management app concept. Here you can see what projects you are currently working on, which you will be working on, and which have been completed. You can also see the daily tasks that you have to complete.
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
The 3D Illustration by Alzea Arafat and BAM Design
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to flixystd@gmail.com
