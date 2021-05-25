Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Laconic Long Shadow for Photoshop

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Laconic Long Shadow for Photoshop

Good for sale
Laconic Long Shadow for Photoshop

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

The tool for an instant generation long shadow in your design. Simple and tasteful.

👀🎬 LOOK DEMO: https://youtu.be/HANFMVYTzS0

✨ YOU GET:
• Right Shadow Action
• Left Shadow Action
• Down Shadow Action
• User Guide

