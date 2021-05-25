Hi guys!

How are you?)

I am here with a new shot - Sweet Bakery Shop, which offers fresh pastries and various desserts of its own production.

Through the application, you can make an order for holiday cakes, as well as the ability to order "take away" or with delivery.

The first screen displays product categories and a list of possible desserts. On the second screen - a detailed description of the dessert, its composition and its nutritional energy value of the product (calorie content).

Click ❤️ if you like it)