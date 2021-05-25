BigArts - Landing Page Design (web version)

Trending designs to inspire you
BigArts is a concept of a business landing page that was designed for a company providing business promotion services.
This is the first shot in a series of several projects BigArts.
Here we combined a dark theme with overall minimalist and clean design to present the information in the appealing still content-oriented way.
Let us know what you think 🙂
Created with 🖤 at Caddiesoft.
