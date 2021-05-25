Caddiesoft

BigArts - Landing Page Design (web version)

BigArts - Landing Page Design (web version) ui ux business website landing page design figma web design webdesign norge norway caddiesoft
BigArts is a concept of a business landing page that was designed for a company providing business promotion services.

This is the first shot in a series of several projects BigArts.

Here we combined a dark theme with overall minimalist and clean design to present the information in the appealing still content-oriented way.

Let us know what you think 🙂

Created with 🖤 at Caddiesoft.

