PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit

Decorative cartoon plasticine style for Photoshop complemented by actions.

It contains realistic textures of clay, volume effects and action. Bonus - speak bubbles and badges for your best designs! The effects can be applied to text and raster images.

✨ INCLUDED:

• 28 speak bubble shapes

• 30 badge shapes

• 48 styles colorless, which can be used to color graphics with color keeping

• 48 styles with a dynamic change in color

• Softening edge actions for text

• Softening edge actions for raster

• Big bumps actions

• Small bumps actions

• User Guide

