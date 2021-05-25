PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q
Decorative cartoon plasticine style for Photoshop complemented by actions.
It contains realistic textures of clay, volume effects and action. Bonus - speak bubbles and badges for your best designs! The effects can be applied to text and raster images.
👀🎬 WATCH THE DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/pYzucSiJFhM
✨ INCLUDED:
• 28 speak bubble shapes
• 30 badge shapes
• 48 styles colorless, which can be used to color graphics with color keeping
• 48 styles with a dynamic change in color
• Softening edge actions for text
• Softening edge actions for raster
• Big bumps actions
• Small bumps actions
• User Guide
🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:
• FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit https://crmrkt.com/o3pdp
• Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab https://crmrkt.com/brEwx
• Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles https://crmrkt.com/0ON3Q
• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays https://crmrkt.com/mx046
• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD
• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd