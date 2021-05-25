Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  1. plasticine-photoshop-toolkit-(0)-.jpg
  2. plasticine-photoshop-toolkit-(2)-.jpg
  3. plasticine-photoshop-toolkit-(3)-.jpg
  4. plasticine-photoshop-toolkit-(4)-.jpg
  5. plasticine-photoshop-toolkit-(5)-.jpg
  6. plasticine-photoshop-toolkit-(6)-.jpg

PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit

Price
$15
PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Decorative cartoon plasticine style for Photoshop complemented by actions.

It contains realistic textures of clay, volume effects and action. Bonus - speak bubbles and badges for your best designs! The effects can be applied to text and raster images.

👀🎬 WATCH THE DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/pYzucSiJFhM

✨ INCLUDED:
• 28 speak bubble shapes
• 30 badge shapes
• 48 styles colorless, which can be used to color graphics with color keeping
• 48 styles with a dynamic change in color
• Softening edge actions for text
• Softening edge actions for raster
• Big bumps actions
• Small bumps actions
• User Guide

