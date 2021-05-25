Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kith&Kin

Digitally capturing the magic of a physical object with sentimental value is no easy task, but we’ve lived to tell the tale. Kith & Kin is a project that spoke to our soul, and it shows in the final product; with soft, rustic colors, and a Kodak photo album template, the design screams vintage analog, and we couldn’t be happier.

Design team:
- Pavel Prannychuk
- Maria Starinova
- Gala Nagorna
Project manager:
- Marina Pivovarenko

Got a magical product that you’d like us to capture in visual form? We can be found at contact@bachoodesign.com

Posted on May 25, 2021
Architecting the digital.
