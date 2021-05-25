Trending designs to inspire you
DAY 39
Enjoyment is behind every corner, so step on the gas and enjoy. If you have not a skateboard, close your eyes and create something.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.
If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art
Funky Vector Character Design Illustration in Illustrator