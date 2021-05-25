Interactive Configurable Trading Dashboard

Hello folks 💥

Here I want to showcase to you a sneak peek of my old project. That is an analytical and trading platform that allowing you to easily track your interests in crypto/stocks. One of the core features is flexibility, you can adjust almost everything from the widgets themselves to the layout of the app. There are lots of available widgets and metrics.

But I tried to keep their looks as simple as possible, reduced all visual noise. So users can focus on the information for a long time.

Let me know how do you feel about it?

