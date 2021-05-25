LIQUID Distort Displacement Maps +

Trending designs to inspire you
You will be surprised at how many possibilities in Photoshop the displace effect has. You can:
• Create abstract background images from any source images with a pleasant color scheme.
• Transform text and images, add volumetric shades of shadows and highlights.
• Make flags, liquid art and water surfaces.
• Experiment with a little avant-garde and recklessness!
⭐ Download 3 free displacement maps: http://bndl.cat/Free-Liquid
Buy this set in which there are 20 premium displacement maps 6000x4000 px 300 dpi, as well as a Template with smart layers, in which the effect of a volumetric shadow and a layer with the effect of 3D light and shadow are preset. Just replace the content of the layer with your design and choose one of the appropriate displacement maps.
👀🎬 Please watch this demo video to show how easy it is to work with the template from this product: https://youtu.be/VL-KRShQE74v