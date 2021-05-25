Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

LIQUID Distort Displacement Maps +

LIQUID Distort Displacement Maps + template abstract background layers textures transform tool text smart distorted distortion displace map effect filter maps displacement distort liquid photoshop
  1. liquid-displacement-maps-photoshop-abstract-design-tool-111-.jpg
  2. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(1)-.jpg
  3. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(2)-.jpg
  4. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(3)-.jpg
  5. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(4)-.jpg
  6. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(6)-.jpg
  7. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(8)-.jpg
  8. liquid-distort-displacement-maps-(9)-.jpg

You will be surprised at how many possibilities in Photoshop the displace effect has. You can:
• Create abstract background images from any source images with a pleasant color scheme.
• Transform text and images, add volumetric shades of shadows and highlights.
• Make flags, liquid art and water surfaces.
• Experiment with a little avant-garde and recklessness!

⭐ Download 3 free displacement maps: http://bndl.cat/Free-Liquid

Buy this set in which there are 20 premium displacement maps 6000x4000 px 300 dpi, as well as a Template with smart layers, in which the effect of a volumetric shadow and a layer with the effect of 3D light and shadow are preset. Just replace the content of the layer with your design and choose one of the appropriate displacement maps.

👀🎬 Please watch this demo video to show how easy it is to work with the template from this product: https://youtu.be/VL-KRShQE74v

