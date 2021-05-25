Kimp.io | Website Redesign

Kimp is made up of over 80 team members, working together to help support clients around the world and offers professional graphic design for a flat fee, with the goal of helping clients design better and scale better.

In the new design, I try to keep a fresh design look with more of a dynamic layout & elegant colors, giving a strong confident impression on the brand goal.

Design - Adobe XD & Adobe Photoshop

