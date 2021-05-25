Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pavan Jharang

Kimp.io | Website Redesign

Pavan Jharang
Pavan Jharang
website redesign
Kimp is made up of over 80 team members, working together to help support clients around the world and offers professional graphic design for a flat fee, with the goal of helping clients design better and scale better.

In the new design, I try to keep a fresh design look with more of a dynamic layout & elegant colors, giving a strong confident impression on the brand goal.

Design - Adobe XD & Adobe Photoshop

Pavan Jharang
Pavan Jharang

