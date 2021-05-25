Repsol Product Design

Hello Dribbblers!

Recently we had an opportunity to work with Repsol petrol station. It is one of the largest private oil companies in the world. Our aim of this project was to create and program a self-service kiosk. We define and set goals to achieve during working on this project. We create a self-service kiosk that is also suitable for disabled people. In the final view, we created a transparent and user-focused interface.

❤Do you "L"ove it?

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@e-ux.pro