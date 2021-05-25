Adrianna Koszowska-Kowalska
E-ux.pro

Repsol Product Design

Adrianna Koszowska-Kowalska
E-ux.pro
Adrianna Koszowska-Kowalska for E-ux.pro
Hire Us
  • Save
Repsol Product Design interface kiosk self-service homepage redesign ux ui design
Repsol Product Design interface kiosk self-service homepage redesign ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Repsol 1.png
  2. Repsol 2.png

Hello Dribbblers!

Recently we had an opportunity to work with Repsol petrol station. It is one of the largest private oil companies in the world. Our aim of this project was to create and program a self-service kiosk. We define and set goals to achieve during working on this project. We create a self-service kiosk that is also suitable for disabled people. In the final view, we created a transparent and user-focused interface.

❤Do you "L"ove it?

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@e-ux.pro

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
E-ux.pro
E-ux.pro
🏆 in Top Women-Owned User Experience Agencies
Hire Us

More by E-ux.pro

View profile
    • Like