Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sena Bajraktarevic

Reporting Issues App

Sena Bajraktarevic
Sena Bajraktarevic
Hire Me
  • Save
Reporting Issues App apple mobile app app design ux mobile app design ui design mobile-ui-design ui ux ui
Reporting Issues App apple mobile app app design ux mobile app design ui design mobile-ui-design ui ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 29.png
  2. Frame 31.png

Hey everyone!
I am happy to share with you the work I've done for one project proposal, a mobile app design for reporting University issues.

Contact me in case you're interested to work on a project with me!

Sena Bajraktarevic
Sena Bajraktarevic
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Sena Bajraktarevic

View profile
    • Like