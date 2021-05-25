Path & Shape Maker for Photoshop

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q
A simple but very useful tool for Photoshop users, which greatly facilitates the work, allowing one-click convert any layer (text, graphics, smart layer) in the shape and path.
⭐ WHAT YOU GET:
• Actions
• User Guide
🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:
• Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles https://crmrkt.com/0ON3Q
• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays https://crmrkt.com/mx046
• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD
• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd