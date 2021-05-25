Path & Shape Maker for Photoshop

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

A simple but very useful tool for Photoshop users, which greatly facilitates the work, allowing one-click convert any layer (text, graphics, smart layer) in the shape and path.

⭐ WHAT YOU GET:

• Actions

• User Guide

🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:

• Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles https://crmrkt.com/0ON3Q

• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays https://crmrkt.com/mx046

• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD

• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd