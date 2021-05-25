Good for Sale
Path & Shape Maker for Photoshop

Path & Shape Maker for Photoshop

Path & Shape Maker for Photoshop

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

A simple but very useful tool for Photoshop users, which greatly facilitates the work, allowing one-click convert any layer (text, graphics, smart layer) in the shape and path.

⭐ WHAT YOU GET:
• Actions
• User Guide

