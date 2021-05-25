Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Hussam Ud Din

Logo Designed for K&K Mobiles

Muhammad Hussam Ud Din
Muhammad Hussam Ud Din
Logo Designed for K&K Mobiles vector modern logos creative and modern logo illustration best logo designs logotype brand logo mobile shop logo logodesign
One of my early Designs, Got the brief to design a logo with two K's representing mobile phone Accessories.
As usual, did some research, designed a few concept sketches, and came up with this super cool design!

Muhammad Hussam Ud Din
Muhammad Hussam Ud Din

