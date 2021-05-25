Colory | Color Palettes

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there,
I want to share with you my color palettes that I use in my design. Feel free to download the Figma files from the link below:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/978936719816523438/Colory-%7C-Color-Palettes
Enjoy!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com