Bartlomiej Bednarski
Bartlomiej Bednarski
visux
Bartlomiej Bednarski for visux
🎙️🤗 MeetPolka dashboard ui dashboard call zoom app design landing flat clean simple ux ui
Image that you can record you call, get a transcript, colaborate. For business owners, teachers, for everyone. You don't need to take any notes. Missed something? No worries, Polka have everything for you.

Posted on May 25, 2021
visux
visux
An experienced team which remembers Photoshop 6.0
