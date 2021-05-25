Reijo Palmiste

Open Wide, Road II - In Clay

Open Wide, Road II - In Clay clay render clayrender clay motorbike motorcycle biker bike isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
I've got a nifty animation in mind for this piece, but until then, we can enjoy it with minimal materials.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
