Pizza delivery logo pizza delivery delivery pizza illustrator vector identitydesign identity graphic design design logodesign logotype logos logo
Well, guys, the romantic of big cities, architecture have made me to do to this pizza delivery logo. It is simple, but also represents the urbanization and specifics of the company. 2 in one, yeap? Do you like pizza?😉

Логотип для доставки пиццы в виде ломтика - "окна" смотрится гармонично, сочетая в себе как непосредственно сам продукт, так еще и плавно намекая на романтику всепоглощающей урбании, так сказать, два в одном. А вы любите пиццу, друзья?😉

Some of the logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also I`m here:
Instagram | Behance

