Well, guys, the romantic of big cities, architecture have made me to do to this pizza delivery logo. It is simple, but also represents the urbanization and specifics of the company. 2 in one, yeap? Do you like pizza?😉
**********
Логотип для доставки пиццы в виде ломтика - "окна" смотрится гармонично, сочетая в себе как непосредственно сам продукт, так еще и плавно намекая на романтику всепоглощающей урбании, так сказать, два в одном. А вы любите пиццу, друзья?😉
Some of the logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also I`m here:
Instagram | Behance