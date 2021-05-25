Web App Design for Varrea Company - Wireframes.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribble 👋
I would like to share with you some wireframes from the Varrea Application design that I have created. This project was a real challange but in the same time it was an amazing journey with truly amazing team from the Client side.
Have a great day💪
