Settings dark ui dark theme dark mode clean gradient pink 007 interface app mobile ux ui minimalism challenge dailyui
What if you could go into the settings of yourself? What would you change?

Full disclaimer, I don't really believe in transhumanism so this was made with a fair bit of sarcasm. While some days it certainly would be tempting to change myself at the swipe of a finger, I think an integral part of the human experience is to improve through introspection and dedication.

The human body and mind are two extraordinary designs that function in seamless harmony. With all of our scientific advancements, I think we have yet to scratch the surface of the innate potential that our biological "technology" grants us.

What do you think? Does the future of human potential lie in integration with man-made technology? Or do we have hidden potential within that we should explore?

Daily UI 007

