Branding for 'Chai Dera'

Branding for 'Chai Dera' cafe branding cafe logo vector modern logos branding logo design logo designer illustration creative and modern logo
Download color palette

Got a design brief from the client to create a Vector Logo with a touch of Mysticism, a Hut Shape in a modern look.
A few concept sketches followed by vectorized versions, and the client was like 'oooh, Awesome design!'

